Breckenridge football completes first week of practices

Breckenridge football came together as a team and got back on the football field for the first time in 2020. The team completed their first week of in-person team workouts after spending their summer doing their off-season program.
"It's good to be back around the guys," Head Coach and Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen said. The camaraderie is still here. The frustration is obviously there with what happened. As life goes, you gotta deal with some adversity. We are hoping for some near changes in the near future, but if it stays the way its suppose to, then we are going to be ready in the spring to play some football."
When the team started off the week, they were lifting in two different groups on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday, they started with weights and went on the field with just helmets and no pads for 30 minutes. They finished the week with on-field practice with no contact Thursday and lifting in groups on Friday. The team has anticipated getting back on the field for quite some time.
"This senior class, we're all pretty much brothers. It's good to be back with them on the field again," senior defensive tackle Gavin Johnson said. "We're not sure what's going to happen in the future, just focused on being here right now."
The extended offseason has given the players more time to prepare, and that could be scary for opposing teams facing a team like Breckenridge this upcoming year.
"We've had more time to lift and condition in the offseason," senior defensive end Connor Twidwell said. "We've had five extra months, hopefully that'll help us out at the start of the season this spring."
The main priority for the players was obviously football and staying in shape. The extended offseason gave some of these players more time to do other things besides train and practice. Johnson and Twidwell spent time at Johnson's shop over the summer. Twidwell is also a baseball player, so he spent his part of his spring and summer playing baseball and doing other things like hunt, and go to the lake with his friends.
This extended offseason has benefited mostly the upperclassmen coming back who have varsity experience. Plenty of guys who are new and inexperienced are catching on quickly to this unforeseen offseason.
"It's a big challenge, but we are lucky because we do have a big group of seniors," Fredericksen said. "Had we'd been pretty young and inexperienced, this would've been a tough thing to deal with and step out onto the football field."
"Some of the younger guys who are going to have to step up, we are going to get them in shape and get them ready to compete," Johnson said.
Fredericksen mentioned despite the frustration about the indecisions for the upcoming season, he still supports the Minnesota State High School League and their plans to play this upcoming season in the spring. The MSHSL has gone a great job of following the Minnesota Department of Public Health guidelines as they continue to monitor coronavirus cases around the state.
The plan for the MSHSL is to meet Monday, Sept. 21 to discuss plans on the modified fall sports season. Surrounding border states like North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin are all playing football on time during the fall sports season. Fredericksen said if the season was moved back into the fall, his team would be ready to go.
"We'll be ready, we'll be hungry, we'll be jumping for joy. Whatever they get for a timeframe, we'll be ready to play that first game."
