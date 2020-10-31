On Saturday, Oct. 31, Breckenridge football traveled to Minnewaska Area High School to play Royalton High School in a game that was scheduled less than 24 hours earlier.
Breckenridge had a dominant first half of football as the Cowboys were up 35-0 going into halftime. The game featured a strong Cowboys defense that recovered five fumbles and was also highlighted by Jacob Vizenor's three rushing touchdowns.
Full story will be released Monday, Nov. 2.
