On Saturday, Oct. 31, Breckenridge football traveled to Minnewaska Area High School to play Royalton High School in a game that was scheduled less than 24 hours earlier. 

Breckenridge had a dominant first half of football as the Cowboys were up 35-0 going into halftime. The game featured a strong Cowboys defense that recovered five fumbles and was also highlighted by Jacob Vizenor's three rushing touchdowns.

Full story will be released Monday, Nov. 2.

