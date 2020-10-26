Breckenridge football dominates against West Central Area

Breckenridge football has destroyed all three of their opponents to start the season. On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Cowboys dismantled previously undefeated West Central Area (W.C.A.) 40-8.
From start to finish, this game was not a contest. It started with the Cowboys scoring on their first two drives in the first quarter to make it 14-0 Breckenridge.
W.C.A. started off the second quarter with a safety to cut the Breckenridge lead to 12. The Cowboys finished off the first half with two touchdowns by Jacob Vizenor receptions for 67 and 68 yards, respectively. The Cowboys went into the locker room up 27-2 and finished off the second half holding the lead and winning in dominant fashion. Those were Vizenor's only two receptions as it totaled up as three catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns on the scoresheet.
Quarterback Cooper Yaggie was dominant in the air, completing eight of 13 passes for 191 yards and throwing for three touchdowns. The rushing attack was there all game long like it has been all season as Chris Nieto had 14 carries on 87 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Yaggie had seven carries for 35 yards on the ground himself. The team's rushing attack has been one of the main focal points to this team's success.
One good thing coming for the Cowboys is that they will be at home for the rest of their regular season games as they host Hawley for their first home game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The team has outscored their opponents combined 121-30 putting up at least 39 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.