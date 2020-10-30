Breckenridge football finds missing opponent

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Breckenridge will play Royalton at Minnewaska High School at 2 p.m.

The Cowboys were originally supposed to play Hawley on Friday, Oct. 30. Due to field conditions at home, the game was moved to Moorhead High School before it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The team will get their chance to have a game instead of having a bye week, which could have happened if this game was not scheduled. Royalton is looking for their first win while Breckenridge has not lost a game yet. The Cowboys will be looking to go 4-0 on the season. 

