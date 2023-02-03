Breckenridge gets back to form with 19-point win

No. 14-ranked Breckenridge (12-5) secured a big home win to halt a 2-5 stretch, topping Section 6A counterpart Park Christian Academy (15-4) Tuesday, Jan. 31, by a score of 63-44.
Parker Yaggie had her fingerprints all over the box score, compiling 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.
“Parker has been doing a little bit of everything for us in every single game,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “She filled up the stat sheet and played really well, pacing us on offense and defense. Parker did a really good job of distributing and taking care of the ball, and crashing the glass really hard.”
Johnica Bernotas scored 15 points and Abby Johnson provided 14 points and six rebounds. Johnson is starting to find her rhythm as one of the team’s senior leaders.
“She’s really become the glue of this group with her senior experience and leadership,” Imdieke said of Johnson. “She’s everything and more that you see on the court. She’s a leader at practice, organizing team group messages, just being the ultimate players’ coach right now.”
Kelsey Ceroll chipped in five points, teaming up with Sydni Roberts and Emily Gowin to lead the defensive effort.
Addie Twidwell only scored four points from her center spot, but offset the quiet scoring night with eight rebounds.
“We gotta get her scoring the rock a little more consistently, then we’re really dangerous,” Imdieke said.
Breckenridge shot 54% from inside the arc and outrebounded the Falcons, 36-25. The defensive effort was extremely clean, as the Cowgirls were whistled for only eight fouls. Offensively, Breckenridge registered 13 assists and 16 turnovers in a fairly smooth showing.
