Breckenridge gets back to form with 19-point win

Abby Johnson hit the boards and scored 14 points for Breckenridge in a key Section 6A win over the Falcons. 

 Courtesy Carol Colby

No. 14-ranked Breckenridge (12-5) secured a big home win to halt a 2-5 stretch, topping Section 6A counterpart Park Christian Academy (15-4) Tuesday, Jan. 31, by a score of 63-44.

Parker Yaggie had her fingerprints all over the box score, compiling 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 