The last time Breckenridge came out on top against Ottertail Central, Minnesota, was a playoff win in 2008. Since then, the Cowboys have struggled to get over the hump against the Bulldogs in a stretch that included multiple playoff exits. The streak came to an end on Friday, Sept. 20 in Battle Lake, Minnesota, as Breckenridge cruised to a 35-8 victory.
“It’s good to get the monkey off the back finally. The guys were extremely determined and I’m extremely proud of their performance,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “This is exactly what we needed to do. We needed to come out and set the bar against a section foe, a team we haven’t beaten in obviously a long time. We came out and we did it going away.”
Breckenridge’s first points came on their second drive of the game. It only took two plays as Jacob Vizenor broke free for a 27-yard gallop, which was followed by a 13-yard score from Chris Nieto.
Vizenor busted loose again in the next quarter, taking a toss 45 yards to the house. It was the first game back on the field this season for the electric running back, who also played corner and returned kicks and punts. He went for 75 yards on only half a dozen carries.
“(Vizenor) makes a difference. He’s a playmaker and he gives us a different gear,” Fredericksen said. “We just need to keep him healthy. We’ve got a lot of guys who can help us and now it’s just a matter of finding where we need to put them in.”
Cooper Yaggie only had to throw six times in the game and the four passes he completed all came at crucial moments. His biggest completion came at the end of the first half. The Cowboys hustled to the line with 10 seconds left to get one final play off and Jase Jensen got open on his trademarked post-corner route. The senior receiver looked it in, shed a tackle and crossed the goal line for a 30-yard touchdown.
“That was big. That crippled them a little bit in that last touchdown,” Fredericksen said. “Coop did a solid job and he just did things well. He managed, got the ball where it needed to go and made some big plays when we needed them.”
The lone OTC score of the night came in the third quarter. A QB keeper from three yards out made it a two-score game, but Breck responded.
Yaggie evaded a blitzing Bulldog and found Tyson Piechowski wide open in the middle of the field to move the sticks. Multiple big gains from Daniel Erlandson and Jack Aigner set up Nieto’s second score of the night on an option pitch from 16 yards out. Nieto wasn’t done yet, punching in his third TD on a 15-yard run to put the nail in the coffin.
“(Nieto’s) been fantastic. We’ve had to lean on him a lot ever since this summer when he got here late in the year. We really didn’t know what we had,” Fredericksen said. “He played quarterback and we played him in the Bemidji camp at tailback and he just shined and he continues to shine to this day.”
Fredericksen gave his players credit for keeping their foot on the gas in the second half and not letting the game slip away after the Bulldogs got on the board.
“That was exactly what we’ve got to do,” Fredericksen said. “The biggest thing we can learn from this game is what we should do. When we lost our other two we learned what we shouldn’t do and now in this one we learned what we should do. It’s a good thing.”
Breckenridge outgained OTC 377-160 on the night. Along with the solid play from the offense and defense, their special teams units were also dialed in. Yaggie was the main attraction with a perfect 5-5 on his extra point kicks.
“That’s where we’ve got to be. We’ve got to consistently get there,” Fredericksen said. “There’s still our punt return and our kick return, so we’ve got to get those gelling as well and if we start doing that, things are going to start pulling together. This is one game obviously, but we want to continue to grow and get better each week.”
Next up for BHS (2-2) is a 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 home showdown with Barnesville, Minnesota. It’s also homecoming week for the Cowboys.
“Barnesville is obviously highly ranked in the state. They’re going to be motivated to play us because we beat them last year, but we’re going to be motivated to play them, too,” Fredericksen said. “It’s going to be a slobberknocker. It’s going to be fun.”
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 4-6 74 yds, TD
Rushing
Daniel Erlandson- 15 carries, 109 yds
Chris Nieto- 12 carries, 88 yds, 3 TDs
Jacob Vizenor- 6 carries, 75 yds, TD
Receiving
Tyson Piechowski- 3 catches, 44 yds
Jase Jensen- 1 catch, 30 yds, TD
Defense
Jack Aigner- INT
Special Teams
Cooper Yaggie- 5-5 XP
Emmit Vig- 2 punts, 67 yds
