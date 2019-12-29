Breckenridge turned in a selfless, balanced performance in the annual Minnesota National Holiday Tournament hosted by Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. Three Breck players hit double figures and a few more barely missed double digits in a 77-66 victory over Lake Park-Audubon, Minnesota, on Friday, Dec. 27.
“The thing I was probably most proud of with our performance today was this team has now accepted their roles,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “They know how to execute their roles and they’re becoming all-stars in their roles. We really executed that well today.”
Jude Held led the way once again with 23 points and 11 rebounds, which were both team highs.
“Jude did a really good job of finding the weak spots in the zone in the high post at the elbow. Our guards did a good job of finding her in there and getting the ball to her,” Imdieke said. “She did a good job of pull-up jumpers, got to the rim well and also did a good job of finding her teammates. That was good to see.”
Another player capitalizing on the weak spots of the LPA zone was Abby Johnson. The freshman poured in a career-high 16 points. She sank a trio of triples and only had two turnovers from her guard position.
“(Johnson) found her 3-point shot tonight. I think the coaching staff, Abby herself and her teammates knew that would be coming. It was just a matter of time and today was finally the day for that,” Imdieke said.
Grace Conzemius got in foul trouble two minutes into the game, but still turned in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Filling the void of Conzemius for a bulk of the first half was Mikayla Snobl.
“Mikayla Snobl, one who doesn’t show up in the boxscore necessarily, but really played well for us today,” Imdieke said. “Mikayla came in, knows her role, rebounded well and played good defense to anchor it down for us in the middle.”
Like the scoring effort, the rebounding was also balanced. Four players had six or more boards and the team pulled down a whopping 24 offensive rebounds.
“We rebounded the crap out of the ball. That was big. We got a lot of easy second-chance buckets,” Imdieke said.
Kay Pederson gave Breck fits with half of her team’s points. The 33-point explosion saw Pederson getting to the free-throw line with enough frequency to make James Harden blush.
“Give (Pederson) credit, she was attacking the paint, was putting the pressure on us and she did a great job,” Imdieke said. “Outside of that, we did a good job on her in the second half.”
Breck (5-4) is hoping to get revenge against Frazee, Minnesota. The Cowgirls fell to the Hornets on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
“The girls were pretty pumped up to hear that we got Frazee tomorrow. They thought they kind of let one slip last Tuesday against Frazee and we were banged up with injuries and the flu bug hit us,” Imdieke said. “They’re pretty excited. They’re hoping the storm holds off and they get another chance at Frazee.”
