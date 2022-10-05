Breckenridge goes toe to toe with Wolverines

Breckenridge (14-4) found itself on the losing end of a three-set sweep for just the second time this season, as the Cowgirls fell to Wadena-Deer Creek (11-3) Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Breckenridge High School.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-16 and 25-21.
The Class 2A Wolverines are ranked No. 13 in the Minnesota Scores QRF and just swept Breckenridge’s Class 1A rival Henning last week. Breckenridge pushed WDC to the brink in two of three sets, coming together for stretches of great volleyball despite being without senior outside hitter Abby Johnson (hamstring), who leads the team in digs and kills.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve played without Abby, so we knew what we needed to do,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “We worked through a couple different options in practice yesterday. Abby is a strong hitter, she swings front and back row, so we are missing a little spark on offense. However, we have a lot of players who have stepped up to fill in.”
Addie Twidwell led the Cowgirls with eight kills, followed by Hailee Hanson’s six and Katlyn “K.K.” Kaehler’s four. The committee approach was quite effective at times, eating away at the Wolverine lead in two of the first three sets.
“We’re really telling K.K., ‘You have to attack the ball,’ and the same for our right sides. We need to use them more instead of going to Abby as our outlet,” Wilson said.
The Cowgirls clicked early in set one, jumping out to an 8-4 lead. WDC charged back to reclaim the advantage at 12-11. Grace Nicholson, filling in for Johnson, watched a serve sail deep as Breckenridge tied the match again at 21-21. Nicholson and Kennedy Schuler held their own in the back row when the Wolverines singled them out on serve attempts.
“Thost two will be huge. Just being ready to go in and play that back row spot,” Wilson said. “Very good teams serve at our weakest passers, and since they haven’t seen those two pass the ball, they’re gonna go right at them.”
Set two was a setback, as the Wolverines brutalized the Cowgirls defense with hard swings. Hitting the deck wasn’t enough, as WDC found the floor early and often.
“I was nervous with their big hitters. They had that eighth grader, Payton Gravelle, and that outside hitter, Madison Carsten, she’s a stud and she swings strong,” Wilson said.
Breckenridge made a stand in the final set, when Ivy Ovsak and Addie Twidwell began blocking Carsten’s attack, erasing a 7-1 WDC lead.
“We blocked them pretty well. Addie and Ivy locked in on Carsten and shut her down,” Wilson said. “They had to send over free balls, we just didn’t do a good job setting up our offense. We got down three or four points and just couldn’t find our way out of it.”
Roberts and Vig led the failed comeback with precise attacks. Roberts left her libero spot and revived the offense momentarily as the duo combined to score four quick points.
“I switched Sydni to the outside in that third set to give us another option for a strong hitter in the front row. She did a nice job, considering she hasn't played there in how long,” Wilson said.
Parker Yaggie and Kelsey Ceroll combined for 23 assists, spreading the volleyball around to everyone.
“They do a good job of knowing who to go to and also mixing up the sets,” Wilson said.
Roberts led the team with 11 digs, followed by seven for Nicholson, six for Kaehler and and four by Ceroll. Eight players recorded at least one dig in the contest.
Twidwell and Ovsak had three block assists each, while Vig and Hanson both recorded one. Yaggie had two aces, while Roberts, Nicholson, Twidwell and Kaehler had one.
Breckenridge is back at home Thursday, Oct. 6, hosting Hawley in a Heart O' Lakes Conference clash. The match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
