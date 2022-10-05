Breckenridge goes toe to toe with Wolverines
Grace Nicholson (pictured) is making the most of her expanded role and learning to adapt quickly to varsity game speed.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Breckenridge (14-4) found itself on the losing end of a three-set sweep for just the second time this season, as the Cowgirls fell to Wadena-Deer Creek (11-3) Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Breckenridge High School.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-16 and 25-21.

Katlyn Kaehler gets up for a block against the Wolverines.
Ivy Ovsak rises high for a kill Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a home match at Breckenridge High School. 
Mattea Vig continues her senior surge, showing a revitalized attack on the outside for Breckenridge.


