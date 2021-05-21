Breckenridge has HOL conference meet

Breckenridge track and field met at their Heart of Lakes Conference meet Thursday, May 20 at Perham High School.
The Cowboys had a good showing in their individual events, starting with James Mertes getting a second place finish in the boys 100-meter dash and third in the boys long jump. Grace Conzemius placed first in the girls 400-meter dash and the girls high jump. Aidan Ruddy placed first in the boys 800-meter run. Anthony Conzemius was a second place finisher in the boys’ 200-meter run.
Both Gavin Johnson and Jonah Christensen placed in the boys discus throw, with Johnson getting first and Christensen getting third. Johnson and Ivy Ovsak placed first in the shot put. Jacob Kunkel had a tie for first in the boys high jump.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will participate in the section 6A meet Thursday, June 3.
