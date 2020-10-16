Breckenridge football started the season with two dominant performances. Their most recent was during an afternoon match Thursday, Oct. 15 against Roseau. The Cowboys went on the road and won convincingly, 39-6.
It was a cold and windy day, which is typical for mid-October and it will be something that this team is going to have to get used to. Thursday's game was only their second game of the season.
The Cowboys had six touchdowns on all six of their possessions in the first half. Chris Nieto had himself a day, totaling 13 rushing attempts, 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He was significantly efficient throughout the whole game along with the rest of the Cowboys offense.
Pounding the ball up the middle is what they do best and it showed throughout the game. Cooper Yaggie and James Mertes were key contributors in the running game as they each added a rushing touchdown of their own. The team was all over Roseau on both sides of the ball and it just felt normal to see this team become so dominant to open the season.
Breckenridge's defense is off to a hot start as they have at least a turnover in each of their first two games and only held Roseau to 145 yards of total offense. This team can be dangerous with athletes playing on both sides of the ball throughout the game. Breckenridge is certainly making the most of their shortened season.
The Cowboys have four games left, as they play 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at West Central Area High School, Barrett, Minnesota. W.C.A. is 2-0, just like the Cowboys, and both teams will have their hands full next week.
