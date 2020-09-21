On Monday, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) held a meeting about potentially resuming fall sports. The committee passed a vote 15-3 on resuming fall sports in Minnesota, which means that Breckenridge High School will be back with fall sports playing early next month.
Football is set on resuming practices full time Monday, Sept. 28 and starting games on the weekend of Oct. 8-10. Breckenridge will play a six-game regular season with a two-week postseason format. Most likely, these games will all be regional, including the postseason. The postseason would be divided up into sections/districts. This is something that California does all over the state for their CIF tournaments. The chance for a state tournament is up in the air, but getting a season up and going is encouraging news for the coaches and players who have wanted to get out on the field that much more.
Breckenridge Athletic Director and Football Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said earlier this week that his team would be ready whenever the start of the season comes around.
Key components about the resumption of fall sports in Minnesota is under current COVID-19 guidelines from Minnesota Department of Health, no spectators are allowed to attend indoor events in school facilities (gyms, swim meets, etc.) and outdoor events are limited to 250 total spectators. This can be a big deal for how spectators will see upcoming sports at Breckenridge for both the football and volleyball teams.
Testing and staying healthy for these athletes will be key for them moving into this season. With Minnesota having an increased number of cases, teams are going into this season with expanded precautions. Wahpeton Volleyball is in quarantine currently after team members were exposed to someone who had COVID-19.
Taking care of each other by staying healthy is going to determine whether Minnesota can complete a complete fall sports season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.