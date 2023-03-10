Breckenridge native Lipp to fight at Ignite ‘No Mercy’ event

Shalie Lipp has trained consistently over the last 24 months, weathering the ups and downs of her young career in combat sports. She's been mostly successful to this point, earning medals in grappling tournaments and posting a 3-2 amateur record inside the cage.
Former Breckenridge track and field standout Shalie Lipp, 21, has booked her sixth career mixed martial arts fight Saturday, May 20, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The Ignite ‘No Mercy’ event will begin at 3:30 p.m at Kent Freeman Arena. Daily News will have in-person coverage of the fight card.
Lipp will touch gloves against 28-year-old Natalie Gage (3-1) of Indianapolis. Lipp is coming off a unanimous decision loss in a "Fight of the Night" brawl in Denver against Alexa Podaca in October 2022, and currently holds a 3-2 amateur record. All three of Lipp’s wins have come by way of decision, including a split decision over Nikola Kacperska in Chicago where she showcased her gruesome leg kicks and knockdown power.
Lipp is the daughter of area sportscaster Rollie Lipp and North Dakota State College of Science Hall of Famer Jennie Bucholz. She is the sister of former Breckenridge Boys Basketball Head Coach and single-game scoring leader Stevin Lipp. She is also the sister of Sydnie Mauch, a former DII all-American volleyball player for Minnesota Duluth who holds the all-time program record for blocks.
