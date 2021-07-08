Breckenridge offense surges past Ada

Cam Nieto's two hits help surge Breckenridge Post 53 past Ada Thursday, July 8.

 Justin Pierce * Daily News

The Breckenridge Post 53 baseball team came off their comeback win against Barnesville to defeat Ada 14-5 Thursday, July 8.

Breckenridge needed this after having a bit of a slow start vs. Barnesville. They had a five-run third inning and four-run fourth inning. Brayden Wahl came up big with a four-RBI game and Cam Nieto's three-RBI game. Both had two hits in the nine-run win for Breckenridge. 

"It was nice to get an easy win," Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. "They walked a ton of guys, and after last night, we needed one of these."

Adam Ohm pitched the most innings for Breckenridge, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing just one run on three hits and getting three strikeouts. Breckenridge made just one error all game. 

"When we have guys like Ohm and (Jayce) Hegge pitching, we have guys in our normal positions," he said. "Baseball is a simple game. If you throw strikes and play defense, you're going to be in every game."

Breckenridge will host Pelican Rapids at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9.

