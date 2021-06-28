Breckenridge place 3rd in Montevideo tournament

The Breckenridge Post 53 baseball team had their second tournament of the season in Montevideo, Minnesota, June 25-27. Breckenridge placed third overall at the tournament.
They started off the eight-team tournament by beating Prinsburg 10-0 in the opening round Friday, June 25. Emitt Vig led Breckenridge with a three-hit day and Collin Roberts had two hits. Adam Ohm and Jace Hegge combined to one-hit Prinsburg.
Breckenridge fell to Granite Falls 7-6 in the semifinals Saturday, June 26. Breckenridge couldn’t overcome a 5-1 deficit to advance to the championship. They scored five of their six runs in the final three innings. Each team committed four errors in the game. Braydon Wahl and Jared Aamold led the team with three hits each.
Breckenridge won their third place game against Eastview 11-7 Sunday, June 27. Cooper Yaggie led the charge with four RBIs. Chris Nieto also had three RBIs in the win.
Post 53 is so far 6-0 in league play and 3-3 total in tournament play. Breckenridge will host Parkers’ Prairie at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Breckenridge looks to remain undefeated outside of tournament play.
