Breckenridge places third at DGF

The Breckenridge High School Track team met at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Friday, April, 23 and had some first place finishes from the meet.
As a team, Breckenridge placed first in the girls 4x400 girls 4x200, girls 4x100 relays.
Grace Conzemius place first in the 400 meter dash, hitting 1:07:27, and in the high jump clearing five feet.
Aidan Ruddy placed first in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:14.89.
Jonah Christensen finished first in the discus, which was followed by Gavin Johnson finishing second and Daniel Erlandson finishing third. Johnson placed first in the shot put helping the Cowboys and Cowgirls land a third place finish at DGF.
They’ll be home this Thursday, May 6 for their next meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.