Breckenridge places third at DGF

Aidan Ruddy placed first in the boy’s 800 meter dash Friday, April 23 at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s meet. 

The Breckenridge High School Track team met at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Friday, April, 23  and had some first place finishes from the meet.

As a team, Breckenridge placed first in the girls 4x400 girls 4x200, girls 4x100 relays. 

Grace Conzemius place first in the 400 meter dash, hitting 1:07:27, and in the high jump clearing five feet. 

Aidan Ruddy placed first in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:14.89. 

Jonah Christensen finished first in the discus, which was followed by Gavin Johnson finishing second and Daniel Erlandson finishing third. Johnson placed first in the shot put helping the Cowboys and Cowgirls land a third place finish at DGF.

 They’ll be home this Thursday, May 6 for their next meet.

