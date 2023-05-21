Breckenridge prepares for HOL, Schuler posts runner-up round

From left: Josie Johnson stripes a drive down the middle of the fairway, Kennedy Schuler stays aligned on the tee box and Kolle Schuler begins her backswing for the Breckenridge Cowgirls golf team.

 Photos Courtesy Head Coach Cheryl Ferrell

By Coach Cheryl Ferrell

PERHAM, Minn. — The Cowgirls traveled to Lakeside Golf Club on Thursday, May 18. It was a cool, very smokey day. The wind picked up as the day went on to challenge the golfers. This was our last regular season meet and on Monday we have our Heart O’ Lakes Conference meet at Wildflower. Golf Course in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The tournament season has begun.



