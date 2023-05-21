Breckenridge prepares for HOL, Schuler posts runner-up round

PERHAM, Minn. — The Cowgirls traveled to Lakeside Golf Club on Thursday, May 18. It was a cool, very smokey day. The wind picked up as the day went on to challenge the golfers. This was our last regular season meet and on Monday we have our Heart O’ Lakes Conference meet at Wildflower. Golf Course in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The tournament season has begun.
Kennedy Schuler had one of her better days this year placing second in the meet with splits of 44-42 for a round of 86. She currently sits in third place in the conference.
Piper Jaehning got caught in the bunker on Oak No. 1 and struggled getting it out. She had a tough time on the front side, but she fought back on the back side. Jaehning shot a 61-50 for a 111 round, which tied her for 23rd. She is also contending for all-conference, currently in 15th place.
Rounding out for the Cowgirls, Kolle Schuler shot a 66-68; definitely not one of her better days. She will bounce back on Monday.
By Coach Jordan Christensen
BARNESVILLE, Minn. — The Cowgirls traveled to Willow Creek Golf Course for their second 18-hole meet of the season Monday, May 15. It was an up-and-down day for all of the Cowgirls. Each of them did some great things throughout the day.
Piper Jaehning shot a 99, which was her first career round under 100. She was in a groove with her driver all day leading her to a great round.
Kolle Schuler shot a 113 and was hitting the ball very well, but struggled with the quick greens.
Josie Johnson got her driver going a couple of times, striping a ball right down the middle on hole number one. She ended up shooting a 132.
Kennedy Schuler had a very up-and-down day, shooting a 40 on the first nine holes and a 50 on the second to record a 90. Even with her back nine struggles she was able to medal again by taking sixth place.