Victoria Undem

Victoria Undem and the Breckenridge volleyball team took down Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn., by a score of 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Coming off a tight loss to Barnesville, Minnesota, Breckenridge was hungry for their first conference win.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, came to town and Breck came out firing from the get-go. The Cowgirls and Rebels were tight in all four sets as BHS edged a 3-1 win (25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23) on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The young duo of Abby Johnson and Camryn Kaehler continue to be a driving force for Breckenridge. They combined for 17 kills and were also leaders in digs and aces, respectively. Johnson had half a dozen of her own in the gritty victory.

Breck has been rotating a trio of setters and the standout performer in their most recent win was Kaitlin Arnhalt with 18 assists.

Riley Lorenz and Victoria Undem got a hand on six and five blocks, respectively, to lead the defensive effort.

The Cowgirls (2-1) head to Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, for a tournament starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Breckenridge Stat Leaders

Kills

Abby Johnson- 10

Camryn Kaehler- 7

Riley Lorenz- 6

Victoria Undem- 6

Blocks

Lorenz- 6

Undem- 5

Jude Held- 3

Digs

Kaehler- 17

Riley Finkral- 13

Johnson- 11

Assists

Kaitlin Arnhalt- 18

Kayler Ceroll- 11

Aces

Johnson- 6

Kaehler- 2

Finkral- 1

Madelyn Larson- 1

