Coming off a tight loss to Barnesville, Minnesota, Breckenridge was hungry for their first conference win.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, came to town and Breck came out firing from the get-go. The Cowgirls and Rebels were tight in all four sets as BHS edged a 3-1 win (25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23) on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The young duo of Abby Johnson and Camryn Kaehler continue to be a driving force for Breckenridge. They combined for 17 kills and were also leaders in digs and aces, respectively. Johnson had half a dozen of her own in the gritty victory.
Breck has been rotating a trio of setters and the standout performer in their most recent win was Kaitlin Arnhalt with 18 assists.
Riley Lorenz and Victoria Undem got a hand on six and five blocks, respectively, to lead the defensive effort.
The Cowgirls (2-1) head to Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, for a tournament starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Kills
Abby Johnson- 10
Camryn Kaehler- 7
Riley Lorenz- 6
Victoria Undem- 6
Blocks
Lorenz- 6
Undem- 5
Jude Held- 3
Digs
Kaehler- 17
Riley Finkral- 13
Johnson- 11
Assists
Kaitlin Arnhalt- 18
Kayler Ceroll- 11
Aces
Johnson- 6
Kaehler- 2
Finkral- 1
Madelyn Larson- 1
