Breckenridge receives bye week, advancing to 6A championship

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Breckenridge Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen announced that the Minnesota Section 6A tournament has been reconfigured due to New York Mills backing out of the tournament because of COVID-19. The team announced they will have a bye week for this week and they will play in the Section 6A championship game at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.
New York Mills was the no. 2 seed in the tournament and the biggest threat to the Cowboys going into the tournament. This will push Ottertail Central up as the no. 2 seed and the winners of Pine River and Walker will play Ottertail Central in the semifinals. The winner of that game will play Breckenridge in the championship game.
Unfortunately for Breckenridge, they will miss out on playing their last home game of the season in the Section 6A semifinals, but they will be back where they were last season, which is in the championship game. They have been the best team in their section all year long, and they will have the chance to solidify that in the Section 6A championship.
