Breckenridge records fifth consecutive sweep

Breckenridge recorded their fifth consecutive sweep on Thursday, Nov. 19 when they went to Battle Lake and won 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
This team is one of the best in school history. They have different players step up each game and this just shows how incredible the team is. Carcie Materi and Sophie Larson combined for 38 set assists in their win Thursday night. Camryn Kaehler added 18 kills and has been the most consistent player throughout the season for the Cowgirls.
This team is now standing at 11-1 going into the final game of the season Friday, Nov. 20 at Barnesville. Due to Gov. Tim Walz orders for youth and high school sports in Minnesota, this will be the teams' final game of the season and they will not have a chance to make the playoffs. Teams are not allowed to play games after 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
"This has been a season I will never forget," head coach Margaret Wilson said. This is a year unlike any other year. This team was potentially one of the best in the section this season and it ends with one regular season game remaining and playoffs canceled.
