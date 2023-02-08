Breckenridge rides defense to beat HOL rival

The Breckenridge Cowgirls picked up win No. 13 of the season Monday, Feb. 6, in a 59-49 home triumph over the Frazee Hornets. Parker Yaggie scored 16 for Breckenridge, Abby Johnson 13 and Johnica Bernotas 10. Sydni Roberts and Addie Twidwell both scored seven in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference clash.
It wasn’t the easiest of victories, as the Cowgirls were tasked with figuring out how to break a number of defenses the Hornets threw at them.
Breckenridge stuck together, fighting defense with defense, and hitting the glass with urgency to hold the Hornets to 24 points in the second half behind a scrappy performance from Bernotas and Yaggie. The freshman guard tandem combined for 15 rebounds, as Breckenridge hammered Frazee in the rebounding column, 42-25.
It was the effort level which satisfied Head Coach Austin Imdieke more than any certain statistic.
“I’ve never really had to question this group’s attitude to fight … they don’t give up,” Imdieke said. “They are going to get every last minute out of ya and make you earn it for 36 minutes. Whether we’re executing or not, the effort is never in question. We have some go-getters, some gamers that really love to get after it. You never have to question Johnica and Parker’s work ethic, Abby is really leading the cause as a senior, Emily Gowin is an Energizer bunny — same deal. Whether they’re starting or coming off the bench, we have kids who really spark it, keep the energy high and just love to work hard. As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Monday’s matchup put Imdieke up against his former teammate at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Trey Heinsius, who pulled a page from their high school playbook by deploying an aggressive high zone that frustrated Cowgirl shooters.
“Hats off to them. He’s coaching them up,” Imdieke said. “It’s a new and improved Frazee team, that’s no doubt. I knew he’d be coming with some zone looks and creating pressure. I knew he loves the one-three-one, because we ran that in high school. Nothing that I wasn’t surprised by, but it’s just a little bit different for the girls to see and adjust (to). At the end of the day, we did that in the second half.”
Breckenridge turned it over 23 times and recorded only nine assists.
“It’s back to the drawing board and just having to execute our plan better. Halftime adjustments and executing out of timeouts better, all of that has to improve if we’re gonna get to where we wanna be this year,” Imdieke said.
Following a 6-for-30 shooting from three-point range in East Grand Forks, things trended slightly upward Monday as Breckenridge shot 6-for-23 from distance. Johnson was 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and Bernotas chipped in a pair of long balls.
“The threes still aren’t falling a ton, but we had a couple at clutch spots. We were able to come away with a 12-14 point lead and kind of coast out the end of the game,” Imdieke said.
Kelsey Ceroll scored three, Gowin two, and Erin Blaufuss one to round out the Breckenridge box score. Jayden Sonnenberg stole the show for Frazee, dropping a game-high 25. Brynn Larson scored 10 and Katie Vigen finished with nine for the Hornets.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.