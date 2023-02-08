Breckenridge rides defense to beat HOL rival

Sydni Roberts surveys the lane during Breckenridge's 10-point home win over Frazee.

 Courtesy Carol Colby

The Breckenridge Cowgirls picked up win No. 13 of the season Monday, Feb. 6, in a 59-49 home triumph over the Frazee Hornets. Parker Yaggie scored 16 for Breckenridge, Abby Johnson 13 and Johnica Bernotas 10. Sydni Roberts and Addie Twidwell both scored seven in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference clash.

It wasn’t the easiest of victories, as the Cowgirls were tasked with figuring out how to break a number of defenses the Hornets threw at them.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 