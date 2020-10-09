Breckenridge rolls Otter Tail in season opener

On Friday, Oct. 9, the Breckenridge football team was on the road to start their football season at Otter Tail Central. After being down 8-0 early, they stormed back to win 42-16.
The Cowboys opened up the game with an ugly 3 and out as the first Otter Tail play led to a 65- yard touchdown. Breckenridge quarterback Cooper Yaggie had a bunch of big runs throughout the game and connected with Jacob Vizenor on the first two touchdowns. Once Yaggie got going, it was all Cowboys after that. The Breckenridge defense came up big in the second quarter and forced the Bulldogs to fumble. They closed out the first half with a 21-8 run.
The second half was exactly the same thing as Yaggie continued to show out. Throughout the game he passed for 115 yards while rushing for 110 yards. His only two completed passed were for touchdowns to Vizenor in the first half. This team’s rushing attack was on point as Chris Nieto and Daniel Erlandson totaled two rushing touchdowns on their own.
On the night, the Cowboys totaled seven touchdowns and had only three punts, which is not bad to say the least. This offense is well constructed, everyone knows their role and they keep the defense well rested and it makes them that much more dangerous. This team is taking advantage of the experience and leadership they have carried with the throughout the years.
They also took advantage of the inexperience of the Otter Tail team as the Bulldogs forced 10 penalties, which is something you cannot do against a 6A power house like the Cowboys.
The Cowboys are going to go as far as This offense takes them. They utilize their running backs well with an experienced offensive line. They stuck with the game plan all night and did not panic after a rough first two drives to start the game.
The team has had great experience against Otter Tail and it looks like they have not missed a beat. Three weeks to prepare for a season is not a good timeframe for teams to get ready for a season, but the chemistry and playbook familiarity was there tonight. This is an advantage that they are going to have all year.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, they will play Roseau and look to move to 2-0 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.