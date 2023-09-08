Breckenridge shares the volleyball in pair of sweeps

Pick a name on the Breckenridge Cowgirls roster, and they've probably contributed to the attack this season. The team is looking to everyone for contributions as they hope to mount another winning campaign.
No single player is posting gaudy offensive numbers for the Breckenridge volleyball team. That’s part of the reason for the Cowgirls’ early-season success, using a truly balanced distribution of attacks the team hasn’t seen in recent years. The formula of leaning on a dominant hitter like Kennedy Conzemius, Camryn Kaehler or Abby Johnson may have changed, but the teamwork certainly hasn’t, leading the Cowgirls to a 3-1 start this season.
Breckenridge topped Wheaton on Tuesday, Sept. 5, by set scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-17. Julia Kleisman led the way with 11 kills, followed by 7 kills each from Hailee Hanson and Erin Blaufuss. Grace Nicholson, Parker Yaggie and Jaelie Ernst added 8 kills combined. Eight separate players hit the digs column, led by Sydni Roberts (19) and Nicholson (12). The assists effort was yet again divided evenly between Yaggie (16) and Kolle Schuler (13).
The Cowgirls kept rolling Thursday, Sept. 7, in a road sweep of the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-12. LPA made its fair sure of mistakes, but Breckenridge capitalized by sharing the volleyball. Seven different Cowgirls recorded at least one kill.
Blaufuss led the attack with 8 kills, followed by Hanson (6), Kleisman (5) and Yaggie (3). Katlyn Kaehler returned to the lineup and appeared in one set after missing the preseason and the first three matches with an illness.
Roberts recorded 9 digs without an error, Yaggie was also effective with 7 digs and 11 assists, and Schuler chipped in 10 assists. Breckenridge continued to post low block numbers, with no players logging more than one.