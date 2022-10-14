Breckenridge shocks Hawley, 36-32, with fumble miracle that saves the game
Sure, the Breckenridge defensive line has given up their share of rushing yards over the past two games. However, they've made stops at all the key moments to secure a pair of victories for the surging Section 6A Cowboys. 

The homecoming villains did it again. After charging back to beat West Central Area last week, Breckenridge erased a 13-point deficit to spoil Hawley’s homecoming Friday, Oct. 14, with a 36-32 road victory. In a Heart O’ Lakes Conference throwback, the ball bounced Breckenridge’s way — literally — when a late fumble put the Cowboys at the Nuggets 5-yard line.

Breckenridge quarterback Bailey Evans completed a pop pass to Landon Blaufuss with the Cowboys trailing 32-21 in the fourth quarter. The ball was punched out from behind at the Nuggets 25. Hawley jumped on it, but the football squirted loose, all the way to the 5-yard line where Alex Sanchez alertly smothered it. Blaufuss made up for the lack of ball security with a 5-yard touchdown catch and Evans connected with Dawson Wienbar on the two-point conversion, slicing the Hawley lead to 32-29 with 7:26 remaining.



