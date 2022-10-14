Breckenridge shocks Hawley, 36-32, with fumble miracle that saves the game

Sure, the Breckenridge defensive line has given up their share of rushing yards over the past two games. However, they've made stops at all the key moments to secure a pair of victories for the surging Section 6A Cowboys.
The homecoming villains did it again. After charging back to beat West Central Area last week, Breckenridge erased a 13-point deficit to spoil Hawley’s homecoming Friday, Oct. 14, with a 36-32 road victory. In a Heart O’ Lakes Conference throwback, the ball bounced Breckenridge’s way — literally — when a late fumble put the Cowboys at the Nuggets 5-yard line.
Breckenridge quarterback Bailey Evans completed a pop pass to Landon Blaufuss with the Cowboys trailing 32-21 in the fourth quarter. The ball was punched out from behind at the Nuggets 25. Hawley jumped on it, but the football squirted loose, all the way to the 5-yard line where Alex Sanchez alertly smothered it. Blaufuss made up for the lack of ball security with a 5-yard touchdown catch and Evans connected with Dawson Wienbar on the two-point conversion, slicing the Hawley lead to 32-29 with 7:26 remaining.
Evans was clutch on the final drive. He scrambled on a broken play for six yards, then found Wienbar for a 12-yard completion on third-and-four. Evans would hit Blaufuss through the air, before scrambling down to the 5 to set up the game-winning touchdown run by Gavin Pederson. Passing yardage was not available as of press time, but the junior completed 8 of 11 passes in a memorable performance.
Hawley took it to Breckenridge on its opening drive. John Vetter ripped off a 40-yard rushing touchdown, carrying a few Cowboys with him to the end zone. The run gave Hawley a 6-0 lead and marked the beginning of Vetter’s big game. Unofficially, Vetter rushed for a game-high 169 yards in the shootout.
Sanchez found the end zone with less than 30 seconds left in the first half, shedding three tackles on a 5-yard run that cut the Nuggets lead to 20-14. The senior unofficially logged 13 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He’s up to nine touchdowns on the season.
While Pederson would eventually play hero, his 6-yard rushing touchdown to begin the fourth quarter kept the Cowboys within striking distance. The senior finished with 17 carries for 84 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Everything came together on defense and special teams in the final quarter. Eli Butts forced Hawley to bounce a run play to the outside on third down and Dallen Ernst was there to gobble them up in the backfield. The Nuggets ran into Wienbar on the ensuing punt, drawing a flag for interference and setting the Cowboys up at midfield for the game-winning drive.
The powerful leg of Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson kept the Cowboys in the game. The kicker nailed all four of his point after attempts and forced Hawley to begin its final drive at the Nuggets 20 by catching them off guard with a touchback.
The Nuggets retained possession with 59 seconds remaining. Following an unsuccessful attempt at breaking off a run, Austin Drewlow thwarted a fade route deep down the sideline with 37 seconds left on the clock. Fittingly, Evans made the final tackle of the game, turning Hawley over on downs to send Breckenridge home with a 5-2 record.
