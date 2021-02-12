Breckenridge splits back-to-back

The Breckenridge Cowboys had their first back-to-back of the season, defeating Frazee 72-57 Thursday, Feb. 11 and falling to Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 77-54 Friday, Feb. 12.
Breckenridge came back Thursday with a big win following their loss in the Border Battle to Wahpeton Saturday, Feb. 6. The Cowboys ran everything they wanted to do defensively.
"We tried to turn our defense into offense and I think that we did a great job of that," Head Coach Stevin Lipp said about the win over Frazee. The bigs for the Cowboys did a great job in the paint Thursday, as Jonah Christensen had 19 points and 19 rebounds while Anthony Conzemius had 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Friday against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (MACA) was a different story. Breckenridge went up against a dominant team who really worked the paint against them when they had the chance.
"Nice thing about that one is that we can take things away that we can really learn from that one," Lipp said. "I'm glad that we had him on the schedule this year because he's going to make our entire staff better for exposing some of the things that we need to work on," Lipp said referencing MACA Head Coach Mark Torgerson.
MACA center Jackson Loge had 32 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks and was completely carving up the Cowboys' defense.
"He's tough," Lipp said about Loge. "When a guy is able to put 32 on you and make it look easy, you're going to have problems defensively."
Cooper Yaggie had 15 points and Anthony Conzemius had 10 points and five rebounds.
The Cowboys look for a bounceback game at Perham Tuesday, Feb. 16. The Cowboys sit at 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.