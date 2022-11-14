Breckenridge stopped at state by Minneota, 35-7
Pictured from left: Austin Drewlow, Landon Blaufuss and Alex Sanchez put all hands on deck in trying to stop the Minneota run game. It wasn’t enough to stop the Vikings.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Making its first state tournament appearance since 2008, Breckenridge faced seven-time state champion Minneota on Friday, Nov. 11. The temperature at Viking Savings Bank Field was 20 degrees at kickoff, with sleet and wind cutting through the air. Minneota (10-2) racked up 281 yards rushing and 20 first downs to defeat the Cowboys, 35-7.

Breckenridge (8-4) came into the game playing its best football. The Cowboys, who averaged 304 yards rushing across three playoff wins, were limited to 60 yards on the ground. The one-two punch of Cam Nieto and Gavin Pederson was held to 56 yards on 19 carries. Swirling winds rendered the passing game null and the Viking linemen simply won the battle up front.

Alan Martinez nearly forced a safety with this tackle late in the first half. Martinez was a gamechanger on defense with three tackles for loss and one interception during the Cowboys postseason run.
Dallen Ernst records a sack vs. Minneota. The senior will be getting plenty of calls from college programs after a strong season at defensive tackle. 


