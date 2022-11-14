Breckenridge stopped at state by Minneota, 35-7

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Making its first state tournament appearance since 2008, Breckenridge faced seven-time state champion Minneota on Friday, Nov. 11. The temperature at Viking Savings Bank Field was 20 degrees at kickoff, with sleet and wind cutting through the air. Minneota (10-2) racked up 281 yards rushing and 20 first downs to defeat the Cowboys, 35-7.
Breckenridge (8-4) came into the game playing its best football. The Cowboys, who averaged 304 yards rushing across three playoff wins, were limited to 60 yards on the ground. The one-two punch of Cam Nieto and Gavin Pederson was held to 56 yards on 19 carries. Swirling winds rendered the passing game null and the Viking linemen simply won the battle up front.
Sophomore running back Paul Armitage got Breckenridge on its feet with a 93-yard kick return touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, squeezing through a wall of blockers up the middle, before bouncing outside and racing down the sideline. Armitage wowed the crowd by hitting the kicker with a stiff arm at the Minneota 35-yard line.
Minneota went up 21-7 and had Breckenridge in punt formation late in the first half. Bailey Evans kicked a beauty, rolling the football all the way to the Vikings goal line. Alan Martinez broke into the backfield on the ensuing snap, nearly dropping quarterback Isaac Pohlen in the end zone for a safety. Minneota broke off a long run on third down to run the clock out and secure a two-score lead at the half.
Any hope the Cowboys had left ticked away as Minneota chewed up 9:27 of clock to begin the third quarter. The Vikings missed a field goal to end the drive, giving the Cowboys possession at their 23. Breckenridge had the ball for less than a minute before fumbling and giving it back.
Aside from the long kickoff return, Armitage was not utilized in the Cowboys offense, posting one carry for six yards. Armitage was a revelation for Breckenridge in helping them secure the section, rushing for 257 yards in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds while Nieto recovered from a concussion. Nieto logged 11 carries for 34 yards vs. Minneota.
Dallen Ernst recorded the Cowboys only sack at state, chasing down Pohlen on a 14-yard loss after he evaded a tackler.
The Cowboys were denied a tourney trip in 2020 when the event was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. After losing last year in the Section 6A title game, 32-0 to New York Mills, Breckenridge tore through the playoffs with a 90-6 point differential to earn its spot in the state quarterfinals.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.