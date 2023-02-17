Breckenridge stuns Pelican Rapids on the road, 43-40

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — No. 18-ranked Breckenridge (14-8) needed a win, having lost eight of 12 games and falling nine spots in the Minnesota Basketball News Class 1A rankings after beginning the season 9-0. That slide included several razor-thin losses to formidable opponents, suggesting the Cowgirls were due for a rebound.
That rebound came Thursday, Feb. 16, in the form of a 43-40 win over the No. 17-ranked team in Class 2A, Pelican Rapids (18-5). Breckenridge claimed its first lead with 1:45 remaining and hung on to earn its sixth Heart O’ Lakes Conference victory of the season.
Parker Yaggie stole the basketball and took it to the other end for a go-ahead layup which gave Breckenridge a 41-40 edge. Addie Twidwell blocked a driving Morgan Korf underneath the basket on the next possession and Pelican Rapids was forced to foul Yaggie, trailing by one with 26 seconds remaining. Yaggie missed the second free throw, but Abby Johnson came up with a huge offensive rebound to retain possession.
Johnica Bernotas missed the front end of a bonus opportunity with 17 seconds left, but Twidwell forced the Vikings out of bounds on the baseline with solid post defense to set up one more free throw by Yaggie and seal the 43-40 final.
Yaggie supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds and Twidwell added six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the paint to spark Breckenridge in the low-scoring affair. Pelican Rapids was coming off a 15-point win in Barnesville and a 61-54 home win over Crookston. Breckenridge had recently lost a pair of close games to Perham and Barnesville.
Johnson chipped in eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sydni Roberts added seven points and Johnica Bernotas closed with four points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Finishing games has been an issue for Breckenridge, with losses to Hawley, Perham and Barnesville including plenty of late-game drama. Thursday’s victory over the Vikings was the exact opposite, as the Cowgirls erased a nine-point deficit with 11 minutes remaining.
Head Coach Austin Imdieke and company face a tough week ahead with games against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (16-8), No. 10 Underwood (21-3) and Crookston (14-9).
MBBN TOP 20 RANKINGS | CLASS 1A | WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.