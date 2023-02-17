Breckenridge stuns Pelican Rapids on the road, 43-40
Abby Johnson keeps corralling offensive boards at critical junctures of important games.

 Daily News File Photo

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — No. 18-ranked Breckenridge (14-8) needed a win, having lost eight of 12 games and falling nine spots in the Minnesota Basketball News Class 1A rankings after beginning the season 9-0. That slide included several razor-thin losses to formidable opponents, suggesting the Cowgirls were due for a rebound.

That rebound came Thursday, Feb. 16, in the form of a 43-40 win over the No. 17-ranked team in Class 2A, Pelican Rapids (18-5). Breckenridge claimed its first lead with 1:45 remaining and hung on to earn its sixth Heart O’ Lakes Conference victory of the season.

