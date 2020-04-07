Breckenridge was one of 200 schools in the state to take part in the Be Part of the Light Minnesota movement. The idea has been spreading across the nation and involves turning on the lights in stadiums at night, representing the beacon of hope for high school athletes who are being kept out of competition due to the coronavirus.
“It kind of was passed to me through Craig Peterson,” Breckenridge Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen said. “John Millea that is part of the (Minnesota) High School League started the communication and as it went through people were signing their schools up that were going to participate. It’s kind of developed into even more than that.”
On Friday, April 3, the football field had their lights beaming for all to see. Wahpeton’s football field will follow suit on Tuesday, April 7.
“They were pretty happy and other people heard about it through the grapevine,” Fredericksen said.
The baseball team, which was affected this spring like so many other teams, turned out to their diamond on Monday, April 6 to see the lights come on. To recognize the Class of 2020, the lights were left on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. The commemoration was also used to recognize the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this pandemic.
Players who were robbed of their season stood in a circle at least 6 feet apart from each other while other community members chose to just drive by and look.
It was the unfortunately the highlight of the spring sports season for BHS. Even though most of the fans were keeping their distance from one another, they still found a way to support their team together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.