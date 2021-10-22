Breckenridge takes second at Blocktoberfest

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the 2021 season with a second-place showing at the Blocktoberfest Tournament in Fergus Falls Thursday, Oct. 21.
Breckenridge blanked Detroit Lakes and Minnewaska in four sets of pool play, before losing to Pequot Lakes (22-6, 2A) to open bracket play.
The Cowgirls regrouped to defeat Fergus Falls 25-15 and 25-21 in the runner-up match.
After a loss at Hawley on Tuesday, the Cowgirls were relieved to no longer be labeled the “Undefeated” team entering this tournament, lifting an unnecessary weight from their shoulders and allowing them to focus on their original goal — competing for a section title.
“The girls made a good point that now the pressure is off,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “They’re not being bugged by their peers and that kind of thing, which I get. Going into the season, it wasn’t our goal to be undefeated by any means. It’s kind of a weight lifted off our shoulders and now we can just quit worrying about it and just play.”
In Breckenridge’s four-set loss at Hawley just two days prior to Blocktoberfest, the Cowgirls played timid and were unable to claw back into the match like they had so many times before.
“The people who were upset about the undefeated streak (ending) weren’t these players or these coaches here. What we were upset about was our level of play,” Wilson said. “Hawley came out to play. They blocked well, they served us very aggressively. We haven’t had a team do that to us in awhile. We started on our heels and we weren’t able to run our offense like we wanted to.”
Breckenridge’s 9 a.m. match vs. Detroit Lakes (9-16, 3A) was highlighted by a downright destructive effort from Camryn Kaehler, who recorded 13 kills across two sets. The senior was unstoppable, crumpling the Lakers’ libero multiple times.
Detroit Lakes showcased some heavy hitters on the outside, but senior libero Riley Finkral was up to the challenge. At one point, Finkral made a diving, one-handed dig that carried over the net and landed for a point.
Tournament kill leaders for Breckenridge were Kaehler (33), Abby Johnson (28) and Ana Erickson (11). Finkral supplied 44 digs. Carcie Materi led the way with 40 assists, and also contributed 25 digs in one of her best performances.
Breckenridge’s playoff time and opponent was not available as of press time. The Cowgirls will host round one at Cowgirl Court.
Breckenridge has already set a new marks for single-season wins (25) and section record (11-0).
