Breckenridge to Boston: BHS alumni to run in Boston Marathon

Left, Lindsey (Richels) Pogemiller (left) and her younger sister Justine (Richels) Uran pose for a photo after running a marathon in Mesa, Ariz. Right, the former Breckenridge High School athletes pictured at Grandma’s Marathon. Lindsey and Justine, separated in age by two years, have formed a stronger bond through distance running.

 

 Photos Submitted

For Breckenridge High School alumni and sisters Lindsey (Richels) Pogemiller and Justine (Richels) Uran, it’s Boston or bust.

Lindsey, 41, and Justine, 39, have only a handful of marathons under their belts, but that didn’t stop the duo from qualifying for the most prestigious race of them all — The 127th Boston Marathon. Lindsey has ran seven marathons to Justine’s two, but the younger sibling has increased her speed quickly with the motivation of big sis.



