Breckenridge to Boston: BHS alumni to run in Boston Marathon

Left, Lindsey (Richels) Pogemiller (left) and her younger sister Justine (Richels) Uran pose for a photo after running a marathon in Mesa, Ariz. Right, the former Breckenridge High School athletes pictured at Grandma’s Marathon. Lindsey and Justine, separated in age by two years, have formed a stronger bond through distance running.
For Breckenridge High School alumni and sisters Lindsey (Richels) Pogemiller and Justine (Richels) Uran, it’s Boston or bust.
Lindsey, 41, and Justine, 39, have only a handful of marathons under their belts, but that didn’t stop the duo from qualifying for the most prestigious race of them all — The 127th Boston Marathon. Lindsey has ran seven marathons to Justine’s two, but the younger sibling has increased her speed quickly with the motivation of big sis.
“Lindsey has been running marathons for a long time, so she was the one who kind of brought it up. That was about a year and a half ago. She had been working with a trainer, so I started doing that with her and I’ve been doing that for a little over a year,” Justine said.
“She’s faster than me. There’s a rolling start, so we start together but we will not end together,” Lindsey said with a laugh.
It’s not the finishing times that matter most to the Breckenridge natives, now living in the Twin Cities. They will be among an estimated 30,000 runners competing Monday, April 17, better known to Bostonians as Patriots’ Day, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I’ve never done a race this big, so that will be crazy,” Lindsey said. “The spectators really make the event. I’m kind of excited to be in a race with that level of spectators, and I’m doing it with my sister, which is extra great.”
It’s an exciting accomplishment for the duo which was achieved by running qualifying times at the 2022 Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota. The sisters competed in volleyball and basketball at BHS, but didn’t foster their love for running until adulthood.
“When I was in high school, I did some running on my own out by my parents’ house in the country, but I never did cross country or track,” Lindsey said. “It was kind of a slow build over time. I started running recreationally for fitness while in college.”
Lindsey works at Hennepin County Medical Center, right where the Twin Cities Marathon starts. The event is a big reason why she fell in love with running in the Twin Cities.
“I would come to work on marathon day and think, maybe someday I will do that,” Lindsey said. “We’ve got some really great places to run. I spend a lot of time at the lakes in Minneapolis, where I can run 20 miles in about a six-mile radius. I make laps around the lake.”
For Justine, the tangible distance and defined goals of marathon running helps with the motivation of weekly training.
“I like the competitive part of it, for sure. I like having a goal to reach for. I feel like running is so concrete and black and white — you either get faster or you don’t,” Justine said. “I like having that goal to reach for as opposed to just saying ‘I go out and run every day or I work out every day.’ I can do that, but it’s not as satisfying.”
Justine attended graduate school at Boston College. Monday’s marathon will be her first time back in 15 years.
“It’s going to be cool going back to the city and spending time there again,” she said.
Justine is a mental health therapist with her own private practice, allowing her the freedom to arrange her running schedule.
“The flexibility part of it is really helpful, but honestly, I enjoy early mornings, so I always run in the early morning,” Justine said. “There is a lot of preparation that goes into it, especially the long runs on Saturdays, like how to navigate that with my family. Because I enjoy getting up early and getting it done, it’s not too challenging.”
The sisters’ passion for distance running is a theme shared by many in the Twin Cities.
“There’s a huge running community, especially in Minneapolis, so there’s always events and stuff happening. You meet a lot of people in your age group and it’s a fun, competitive atmosphere,” Justine said.
Echoing Lindsey’s eagerness for the experience, Justine knows The Boston Marathon will be a race like no other.
“It will be a lot different than the other marathons I’ve ran in terms of the amount of other runners and spectators,” Justine said. “It’s going to be a really different experience, which I’m excited for. The atmosphere is the biggest thing I’m looking forward to. Also, the experience of getting to do it with my sister as opposed to doing it by myself. Those are really the two things.”
Lindsey and Justine are set to begin the race at 10:50 a.m. Monday. Daily News will provide post-marathon coverage in our Saturday, April 22 edition.