Breckenridge to play in Section 6A championship vs. Otter Tail Central

Breckenridge football will get their opportunity to play in the Section 6A championship against Otter Tail Central at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at Cowboy Field.

It has been a crazy 24 hours for the Breckenridge football team. Gov. Tim Walz announced a lockdown in the state of Minnesota for all sports, including football, which was supposed to have their Section championship next week. With the new protocols in place and with everything starting to lockdown in Minnesota starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday night, The Cowboys will play their Section Championship game at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. against Otter Tail Central.

These are the top two seeds currently in the 6A championship. Gov. Tim Walz's new protocols do not give enough time for the Minnesota State High School League to provide a full section tournament for each team to play in time before the lockdown is set to take into full affect. Each team was notified about this happening less than 48 hours in advance. Breckenridge has already played a game with this type of scenario. They have also already played Otter Tail-Central on the opening week of the season on Friday, Oct. 9 where the Cowboys won 42-16.  They will have their chance to avenge last season's Section 6A championship loss.

