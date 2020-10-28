Breckenridge volleyball off to 4-0 start, defeats Wheaton

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Breckenridge volleyball had themselves a big night defeating Wheaton in four sets (25-12, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15). They move to 4-0 on the season and are off to a great start during this shortened season.
Breckenridge dominated the first two sets and then came out flat in the third set after getting down by almost double digits. Head coach Margaret Wilson described it as "ugly and awful."
"We just relaxed," Wilson said. "We think that they are just going to hand it to us. We ran our offense and then they started blocking and we were scared to swing."
Sophomore Abby Johnson got pulled by Wilson to give other players some playing time. She still does not excuse the fact that they should have swept that match because of the chemistry that they have developed on that team.
"It's all mental," Wilson said as she talked about the differences between playing a 1A school and 2A school like they will with Hawley Thursday night. She also mentions how much faster the speed and how much more defined the play is.
Breckenridge's Camryn Kaehler led the team with 12 kills while Abby Johnson was not that far off with 11. Riley Finkral had herself a night leading the team with 21 digs as Kaehler did not too bad herself as she added up 20 kills. Johnson totaled 19 digs to go along with her big night. Carcie Materi added 19 set assists while Sophie Larson added 15 set assists.
The Cowgirls will play Hawley at home on Thursday, Oct. 29 as these two teams are set for a competitive matchup. This will be Hawley's first game in nine days as they will be a much fresher team going into Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.