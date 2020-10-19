Breckenridge volleyball opens season with five-set thriller

The Breckenridge Cowgirls opened their 2020 season Thursday, Oct. 15 on the road against the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. This was a much anticipated match for the Cowgirls, as they already had two games postponed to that point.
The Cowgirls dominated the first set, leading to a 25-17 set one win over the Rebels. Set two brought more Rebel offense, yet the Cowgirls still held onto a lead throughout the set, winning the second set 25-22.
“We came out strong, with an aggressive front row and kept D.G.F. out of system so we could set up our offense,” head coach Margaret Wilson said.
The third set took a turn for the Cowgirls as they fell behind right away and couldn’t quite catch up to the Rebels and lost 25-21. The fourth set looked a bit worse for the Cowgirls as the Rebels took control at the net and dominated the set 25-17. The fifth set started with the Cowgirls behind at one point 9-2.
“Five-set matches are tough but exciting! When it comes down to a 15-point set, both teams have regroup, find some energy, and overcome exhaustion if they want to win the match,” Wilson said.
The Cowgirls came all the way back and won the fifth set 15-13. Sophomore Abby Johnson will be a big name to watch for as she led the team with 18 kills.
“Jude Held, our senior middle blocker, took control at this point," Wilson said. She wanted the ball, she earned some key skills and she slowed down the Rebels at the net. Tori Undem, our junior right side hitter, stepped up, found some holes in the Rebel’s block, and earned herself a couple kills here as well. We found a great spark and some momentum and we finished the fifth set strong, just like we started the match. It was an exciting match, definitely a great way to start our season."
The Cowboys host their first home match Tuesday Oct. 20 as they face Pelican Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.