Breckenridge High School has postponed their Tuesday, Oct. 13 varsity, junior varsity and B games at Barnesville, Minnesota. The reasons for postponement are not associated with Breckenridge, Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen said.

Barnesville is still playing football Tuesday against Breckenridge's junior high team.

Breckenridge has also cancelled their Thursday, Oct. 15 home junior high volleyball match up against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Tags

Load comments