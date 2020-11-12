Breckenridge volleyball vs. Underwood cancelled due to COVID-19
Justin Pierce • Daily News

Underwood has canceled their Friday, Nov. 20, game against Breckenridge due to COVID-19 related issues. This includes all Varsity, Junior Varsity and C squad games. 

On Friday, Nov. 13, Breckenridge's ninth grade matchup vs. Frazee at Breckenridge Elementary School has been canceled. 

