Breckenridge volleyball wins Heart O'Lakes Conference

Breckenridge ended their final regular season game Friday, Nov. 20 at Barnesville with a four-set victory (25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18) winning the 2020 Heart O’Lakes Conference championship.
This is the first time that the Cowgirls have won their conference and this is the best winning percentage that they finish the season with in school history. A 12-1 record gives the team such great momentum for next season and can put them in a great position to win their section and even make the state tournament next year.
There were three Cowgirl players in double figures for kills this game. Jude Held had 12 kills, Abby Johnson had 15 kills and Camryn Kaehler had 19 kills. Riley Finkral racked up 30 digs and the defense was there all night for the Cowgirls. She kept many sets alive as Barnesville came out swinging and kept putting it to Breckenridge even with the Cowgirls great performance. Sophie Larson and Carcie Materi did their part by combining for 49 set assists.
The team has been great all year and it is a shame that they were not able to finish out the year competing in the section playoffs and playing for a championship. Winning the Heart O’Lakes Conference is a first for the Cowgirls and it brings up the million dollar question, what if they played in the section playoffs?
