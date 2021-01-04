Breckenridge-Wahpeton basketball games postponed to Feb. 6

On Monday, Jan. 4, Wahpeton Activities Director Mike McCall announced that the annual Breckenridge-Wahpeton basketball games will be moved from Saturday, Jan. 23 at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) to Saturday, Feb. 6 at Wahpeton High School due to Breckenridge having scheduling conflicts.
The entire Minnesota State High School League needed to reset their whole winter schedule due to Gov. Walz's COVID-19 restrictions. Here is the full junior varsity and varsity schedule for Saturday, Feb. 6 between Breckenridge and Wahpeton:
• JV girls basketball 12:15 p.m.
• Varsity girls basketball 2 p.m.
JV boys basketball 4:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball 6:00 p.m.
How the games are being split up is much different then most years. Usually, we would see varsity girls and boys basketball play back to back, but that is not the case this year. According to McCall, all games will be live-streamed so everyone will be able to watch.
"At this time, due to NDHSAA and NDDOH Smart Restart guidelines, we are limited on (the) number of fans we can have and will continue to limit home fans with no visiting fans at this time. If for some reason this changes between now and then, we will make sure to let everyone knows," McCall said.
Wahpeton is hoping to reschedule these games next season back at NDSCS.
