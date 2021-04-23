Breckenridge, Wahpeton compete in first track & field meet

The Breckenridge track and field team hosted their first meet of the season, which included teams from Wahpeton High School, Frazee High School, United Clay Becker and Rothsay High School, held Thursday, April 23.
There were a number of notable athletes for both Breckenridge and Wahpeton that placed first for their individual events. Wahpeton placed first in the girls’ division and third in the boys’ division. Breckenridge placed second in the girls’ division and third for the boys. Overall, both schools had a great day on the track and field.
Wahpeton’s Esther Benton placed first for the girls’ 100-meter dash. Wahpeton’s Shea Truesdell placed first for the boys’ 100-meter dash.
The Cowgirls placed first in the 4x100 relay race, while the Huskies placed first in the 4x100 race as well.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Wahpeton’s Jacob Bartels was a first place finisher for that race. Breckenridge’s Madison Rabbithead was a first place finisher. Breckenridge’s Aidan Ruddy was a first place finisher in the 800-meter run.
Both the Lady Huskies and Cowboys finished first in the 4x100 relay.
Breckenridge owned the discus throw as they placed in first for both the boys’ and girls’ division. Ivy Ovsak placed in first with 86-00 for the girls’ division while the boys’ division had Jonah Christensen place first with a 119-06
Eighth grader Scout Woods, out of Wahpeton, placed in first for the shot put with a 34-01. Cowboys thrower Gavin Johnson placed in first for the boys ‘division with a 50-05.
Breckenridge represented well in the high jump, with a 5-06 and Riley Finkral scoring a 14-09. Wahpeton’s Quinn Basingthwaite took her gymnastics skills to the pole vault and placed first.
Both Breckenridge and Wahpeton set the tone for the season as the Lady Huskies totaled a meet-high of 170 total points with the Cowgirls totaling 122. The Cowboys totaled 125 and the Huskies totaled 117 on the day.
Wahpeton will host Breckenridge Tuesday, April 27 at North Dakota state College of Science for their second track and field meets of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.