Breckenridge, Wahpeton compete in Snow-B-Gone Invite

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Breckenridge and Wahpeton track and field programs competed in the Snow-B-Gone Invite on Tuesday, April 18.

Wahpeton won multiple events. Ethan Manock swept the shot put (44'2"), discus (138'0") and long jump (20'3.75") and Scout Woods won both the discus (113'1") and shot put (37'5"). Joseph Gomez won the 300-meter hurdles (46.25). Jackson DeVries was victorious in both the pole vault (9'6") and the 400 meter (54.44).

Jaida Fobb, Wahpeton, keeps racking up top-five finishes to begin her junior track and field season.
Olivia Hansen has been a key part of Wahpeton's relay success.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 