Breckenridge, Wahpeton compete in Snow-B-Gone Invite

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Breckenridge and Wahpeton track and field programs competed in the Snow-B-Gone Invite on Tuesday, April 18.
Wahpeton won multiple events. Ethan Manock swept the shot put (44'2"), discus (138'0") and long jump (20'3.75") and Scout Woods won both the discus (113'1") and shot put (37'5"). Joseph Gomez won the 300-meter hurdles (46.25). Jackson DeVries was victorious in both the pole vault (9'6") and the 400 meter (54.44).
“Jackson was our new star. He won the pole vault, then he came back and he’s never run an open 400 and he won that with a respectable time. He had a great track meet,” Wahpeton head coach Larry Lasch said.
Lady Huskie Jaida Fobb won the 400 meter (1:03.45) and grabbed second in the 200 (28.84). She also placed fourth with a high jump of 4'8".
Wahpeton also received runner-up performances from Halle Miller and Treyton Mauch in the long jump with respective distances of 14'6.5" and 19'8.5". Breckenridge's Jacob Kunkel placed third in the long jump with a mark of 18'11.5".
Kunkel and teammate Bailey Evans tied for second in the high jump at 5'6". Wahpeton's Carter Hockert matched that height on a secondary attempt to claim fifth place.
Breckenridge's Ivy Ovsak, a 2022 MSHSL state qualifier, was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 30'2". Galyha Lopez-Lee of Wahpeton was fifth at 30'2".
RELAYS
Breckenridge ran a strong 4x100 relay to place third in a time of 55.54. That team included Parker Yaggie, Emily Gowin, Justice Christian and Hailee Hanson.
The Wahpeton boys won the 4x100 relay with a state-qualifying time of 45.42. DeVries, Beau Arenstein, Mauch and Jacob Berndt met the mark by two-hundredths of a second.
“They had minimal hand-off practice. We just got our track opened up Monday, the first time we stepped foot on it,” Lasch said. “They just snuck in but, hey, they are there and they have a lot of room for improvement, so hopefully they keep dropping the time.”
The Huskies 4x400 and 4x800 teams both placed third. Those groups featured Jonas Markhus-Kjetland, Noah Berge, Carter Hockert, Joseph Gomez, Daan Bergmans, DeVries and Mauch.
The Lady Huskies 4x200 featuring Ashlyn Wohlers, Myah Anderson, Anya Warne and Maci Miller placed fifth with a time of 2:07.94. The 4x400 of Olivia Hansen, Halle Miller, Jasmyn Benedict and Fobb was even sharper, claiming fourth with a time of 4:53.83. Carly Cooper and Klara Oswalt joined Benedict and Valentine on the 4x800 to grab fifth place in a time of 12:46.59.
OTHER TOP FIVES
100 Meter - Arenstein (3rd, 12.23), Mauch (4th, 12.28)
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.