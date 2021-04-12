Breckenridge's softball home opener vs. Hankinson, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, is cancelled due to weather.
This game will not be rescheduled. Breckenridge will host their first game at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15 vs. Perham.
The Wahpeton Huskies track meet scheduled for Monday, April 12 at Lisbon is cancelled due to weather.
