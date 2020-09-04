The Breckenridge-Wahpeton cross country team hosted their second meet of the season Thursday, Sept. 3. Junior Rachel Gowen was the lead runner for the girl’s varsity team as she ran a 22:17 in the 5K while averaging a 7:10 mile. Some of the girls’ runners were also impressive, like Maddison Rabbithead, Gabby Baumgardner and Alison Hoerer. The four young women made up the top 10 of the event.
“Rachel Gowen was our number one runner, as she looked relaxed,” head coach Larry Lasch said.
Ashlyn Haire was one of Coach Lasch's surprise runners as she wasn’t a participant in last week’s meet in Frazee, Minnesota. She did not run in last week’s race. She ran well for B.W. as she ran a 24:43 5K in her first race. The team took a step back some of the times from last week dropped a minute or two, Lasch said. That doesn’t usually happen after one race usually it’s after a few weeks.
For the boys’ varsity team, it was a bit of a different result, as they only placed one runner in the top 10. That runner was Junior Aiden Ruddy, who placed fourth and ran a 18:08 5K. Ruddy was a top runner for the team last year and improved throughout the race after starting off the first mile slow. He was in 10th place after the first mile and had some of the biggest improvements throughout the race almost catching up to the front of the pack.
The girl’s cross-country team finished second behind Frazee and totaled a time of 23:31 with 31 points total. The boy’s cross-country team placed in third behind Dilworth/Glyndon/Felton and Frazee. The team averaged out a time of 19:38 and totaled 61 points.
