Breckenridge, Wahpeton place in top 3

Breckenridge High School hosted their third meet of the spring season Thursday, May 6. Out of the 36 events, there were plenty of first place finishes to go around for the Cowboys and Cowgirls.
Riley Finkral finished first in the girls 100-meter dash. The Cowboys were 4x200 relay winners with James Mertes, Daniel Erlandson, Anthony Conzemius and Sebastian Anderson earning the victory.
Meanwhile, the Cowgirls were 4x100 relay winners led by Lauren Beter, Finkral, Taylor Bommersbach and Parker Yaggie. Grace Conzemius was the girls 400-meter dash winner and a winner in the high jump. Gavin Johnson also placed first in the boys shot put. Jacob Kunkel finished first in the boys high jump, followed by Bailey Evans. The Cowboys finished second and the Cowgirls finished third in the meet.
For Wahpeton, there were plenty of first place finishes to go around as well. Jacob Bartels finished first in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Shea Truesdell finished first in the boys 100-meter dash. Kilee Bladow placed first in the girls 800-meter run. The Huskies and Lady Huskies had a field day. Scout Woods went on to win the girls discus throw and shot put while Ethan Manock won the boys discus throw.
The Huskies placed in third and the Lady Huskies placed in second as a team. Wahpeton will meet at at Fargo South High School Monday, May 10 and Breckenridge will meet at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for their next meet Thursday, May 13.
