During a normal football season, we would see either Wahpeton’s or Breckenridge’s high school football home games during our Friday nights, and sometimes both at the same time. In 2020, this will be the only weekend that we get to see both Breckenridge and Wahpeton play home games back-to-back days for a long time.
Wahpeton continues their season against Valley City at 7 p.m. Friday night followed by a Saturday night showdown as Breckenridge hosts Hawley at 7 p.m. This is an unusual spot for both teams which will be looking for their first wins of the season in early October. With what 2020 has to offer, that is the situation both of these teams are in.
This will be a big time matchup for the Huskies as Valley City has played all lopsided games this season with their closest match up against Bismark St. Mary’s in a 34-0 loss. They did beat Stanley 76-0 but that is not saying much for what this team is able to do on a weekly basis.
The Cowboys will be facing a Hawley team that has not won a game since the 2018 season. The Cowboys found out last week that they were having a football season. After months of their online summer workout program and little field time, their time has finally come. The team’s season in the Minnesota State High School League was postponed until the spring before the decision was reversed to play high school football in the fall.
Both seasons were going to be between six and nine games anyway, so why not play in the fall and get the season over with during that time frame? Usually Hawley is a much better team than they showed last season so the Cowboys should be in for a dog-fight Saturday night.
Both teams have the opportunity to win their first game of the season.This is the most important game of the season for both teams as the Wahpeton Huskies look to get back into the conference race under the Friday night lights. The Huskies have shown signs of improvement and finished off Friday’s game with a good second half in a 41-14 loss to Hillsboro/Central Valley.
Breckenridge will get their own version of the Friday night lights on Saturday night. This will most likely be the best football that we will see in Breckenridge-Wahpeton this weekend.
