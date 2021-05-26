Breckenridge-Wahpeton softball split with Perham

BW softball will play two more regular season games against Frazee Thursday, May 27. 

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton softball team got back on track Wednesday, May 26 after splitting their doubleheader with Perham, losing 12-5 in game one and winning 10-1 in game two after a big eight-run first inning. 

"We can score runs," Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. "We're a good offensive team now. We have to get the pitching and the defense going too."

The defense in game two was much better after Monday's disappointing performance against Pelican Rapids. Imdieke said it was crucial for the defense to step up and play as well as they did in the second game. 

"The confidence for us is huge, along with our mental toughness," he said. "These girls are feeling good. They're hitting the ball with confidence in every game we're playing so we're feeling good in that part of our game. It just needs to translate to the defensive side of the field. Hopefully we can keep that rolling." 

BW is set to host Frazee in a doubleheader in their regular season finale Thursday, May 27. BW currently sits at 7-10 and has a chance to finish the regular season with a three-game winning streak. 

