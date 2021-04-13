Two sporting events for Breckenridge and Wahpeton teams have been postponed Tuesday, April 13.

Breckenridge boys golf has postponed their round at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton scheduled for 11 a.m. due to weather. No make-up date has been announced.

Wahpeton baseball has rescheduled their home-opening game with Fargo South due to weather. The Huskies will make this game up Monday, April 26. 

Tags

Load comments