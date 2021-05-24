Breckenridge-Wahpeton swept in offensive showdown

The BW softball team had their second and third home games of the season Monday, May 24. They fell in both games 10-6 and 13-12 to Pelican Rapids.
BW has had a very rough season so far. They have a 6-9 record and surrendered a 11-3 lead in game two of their doubleheader.
“I think the message after today (Monday) is that you gotta lock in after every single pitch,” Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “If you take a pitch off, they’re going to hurt you, and that’s exactly what happened.”
BW had a number of miscues in the field, leading to runs for Pelican Rapids.
“We have to learn how to play defense, and three-quarters of that is just confidence,” he said. Imdieke emphasized that the team has to show better body language after making mistakes in the field.
“I think the biggest thing right now is that we gotta be mentally tough,” he said. “To win games down the stretch and to win games in the playoffs, sometimes the most talented team doesn’t win, sometimes the most mentally tough team wins, and that’s something we gotta work on along with our execution.”
BW will face Perham in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. They look to get back on track after losing six of their last eight games.
