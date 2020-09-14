Breckenridge-Wahpeton swimming competes at West Fargo

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team traveled to West Fargo for a meet. Nine swimmers were eligible to compete. Kinsey Pedersen made her first splash as a high school swimmer by competing in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle.
"With this first outing, she had gained valuable experience for the remainder of the season and she will improve her times as the season progresses," head coach Anne Rentalaff said.
Chloe Rubish and Elli Hendrickson each had a personal best swim while Maddy Beyer, Popi Miranowski and Kinsey Pedersen each posted two personal best swims. Hayli Moderow achieved her best time in the 200 meter freestyle and swam an Eastern Dakota Conference qualifying time in the 100-meter freestyle. Kenna Remily swam the 50 and 500-meter freestyle under the E.D.C. qualifying time. Sydni Roberts continues swimming events with state qualifying times as she added the 100-meter freestyle and back to her list.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim will be back in West Fargo for another meet next Saturday.
