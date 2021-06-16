The Breckenridge School Board voted unanimously to co-op their wrestling program next season with Wahpeton at a Wednesday, June 16 school board meeting.
The decision has been discussed for multiple weeks and was recommended by the School Board Activities Committee. The possibility of co-oping with another Minnesota school was also discussed. Due to travel for practices and games, a Wahpeton-Breckenridge co-op was determined to be the best option.
"It's a little frustrating for me to hear either yay or nay," school board member Ty Mikkelson said during the meeting.
After talks between Breckenridge Activities Director Chad Fredericksen and Wahpeton Activities Director Mike McCall, the two sides agreed that this was what's best for both programs.
"Wahpeton is interested in this co-op. We are not looking to disband or remove wrestling from the Breckenridge community," McCall said in a letter read by former Breckenridge Head Coach Eric Erlandson at the meeting.
Some of the wrestlers who started at Breckenridge and competed in Minnesota will have to compete next season in North Dakota.
"For me as a parent, to have three boys go through the program, and we've seen what this program can do for these kids, to know that my last son will probably not go through the Breckenridge program is a hard thing," former Breckenridge Head Coach and wrestling parent Eric Erlandson said.
Erlandson also discussed the struggles the team went through at practice last season as a head coach with a shortage of people on the team. Erlandson said the shortage of kids on last year's Breckenridge wrestling team led to having fewer partners at practice for wrestlers in similar weight classes to them. The number of partners for wrestlers have dwindled down from four to two.
"We're struggling with partners in the room," Erlandson said. "It would be tougher for the kids to excel."
There was concern from some school board members whether wrestlers would be willing to participate in the program next season. With the co-op plan in place for both schools, the programs will work on a rotation between both Breckenridge and Wahpeton that will work for both the varsity and junior varsity teams.
“It was a very tough decision to make,” Fredericksen said. “We’ve had a lot of great wrestlers over the years. It’s tough to leave Minnesota. Declining enrollment hasn’t helped us maintain the numbers. I’m hoping this can be a great thing for both schools. It’s been a great thing for a lot of other activities.”
Wahpeton wrestling Head Coach Ryan Brandt will be the head coach for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton co-op team next season. Brandt had reached out to co-head coaches Erlandson and Tom Haire about the idea of a co-op. There were multiple meetings between the coaching staff.
“There were times where we didn’t know if it was kinda getting stalemated or not, but coach Erlandson and I worked together well on it, along with working with our activities directors on it, so we got things moving again and things kind of came together perfectly," Brandt said.
The co-op will still have to be voted on and passed through the Wahpeton School Board, but Brandt is confident it will pass.
“I know our school board still has to vote on it, but I have no doubt that our school board will approve it," Brandt said. "I know our whole coaching staff, my AD and wrestling team is all on board to do it. I’m just really looking forward to next year knowing that it’s approved and getting to work with some of those Breckenridge wrestlers who are very good, alongside Coach Erlandson as well. He’s been a part of this sport for a long time and he has a lot of information that I think that we can use and apply to the wrestling team.”
Brandt intends to use both wrestling rooms during the season and split home meets at both Wahpeton and Breckenridge High School. The coaches will work out an efficient rotation for practices. Whether one team buses the athletes certain days of the week or they rotate every other week, Brandt plans to ensure that both facilities are in use during the season.
"This is a thing where I want it to be looked at as one team, not one or the other,” Brandt said about the identity of the team.
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton wrestling team plans to compete in the Eastern Dakota Conference in the Class A Division in North Dakota, pending on the vote of the Wahpeton School Board. The team will compete in 9-10 duals in the Eastern Dakota Conference next season, leaving open the possibility of five or six more events for the team to participate in next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.