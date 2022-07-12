Breckenridge walks off Parkers Prairie, Cam Nieto selected to American Legion All-Stars

Hours after being one of 15 outfielders selected to the Minnesota American Legion All-Stars team, Cam Nieto was the hero for Breckenridge Post 53 in a 7-6 win Thursday, July 7 at Parkers Prairie. Nieto slashed 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk-off double.
Nieto’s all-star nod comes during an incredible junior campaign in which he’s batting .444 with 16 RBIs and 25 runs. The speedster has six doubles, three triples and one homer to his name along with a team-high 20 stolen bases.
Nieto missed game one of the conference doubleheader, a 9-0 Breckenridge loss, while trying out at a junior showcase event in Minnetonka. He was among 60 players chosen from the state of Minnesota. The participants will form four teams for the Prospect Series Tournament on August 6 in Bloomington.
When he arrived in Parkers Prairie for Thursday’s nightcap, Nieto exhibited no jet lag, tacking on a triple and a steal to his illustrious line.
Eli Butts batted 2 for 3 in the win. Trey Vogelbacher, Zane Mikkelson and Collin Roberts all had one hit. Vogelbacher was also effective on the mound, spreading out seven hits in six innings of work. He allowed all six runs, but only one of them was earned. Vogelbacher walked three batters and struck out two.
Breckenridge moved on to play Pelican Rapids on Friday. Post 53 nabbed a 9-8 victory in nine innings. Chris Nieto’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth scored Cam Nieto for the winning run. Cam was excellent on the mound as well, pitching the first five innings, striking out six and allowing one hit.
Gavin Snyder walked six batters during his three innings of relief, but Collin Roberts was able to pitch a clean ninth with two strikeouts to earn the save.
Butts continued his recent success at the plate, going 1 for 3 with two walks, one run and one RBI. Multi-hit performances by the Nieto brothers and Snyder led the offense. Post 53 drew nine walks and four hit-by-pitches to keep pace with the Orange Sox.
