Breckenridge wins home finale, ready to buck in Region 16C playoffs

The Breckenridge Bucks offense exploded in the sixth inning Friday, July 22, to beat Dent 13-2 and secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 16C Tournament.
The game was much closer than the final score indicates. The Bucks scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and two in the bottom of the fourth. Dent scored two in the top of the fifth to make it a 4–2 game. The Bucks scored nine runs in the sixth to blow the game open.
Offensively, Cam Nieto had three hits on the night as well as three RBIs. Jack Hiedeman had two hits and five RBIs, all in the sixth inning. Austin Ramos also had a couple hits and plated two runs on the evening. Jeremy Stack had a triple and two RBIs. Sam Ovsak drove in one run and handled the catching duties behind the plate.
Hunter Wamre started on the mound and pitched the first five innings, striking out four, giving up eight hits and walking three batters. We got out of a couple jams early in the second inning with guys on second and third.
The play of the night came in the top of the fourth inning when the Bucks led 2-0 and Dent had the bases loaded with nobody out. Wamre got a big strikeout followed by a great double play to get us out of the inning when Chris Nieto tossed a ground ball at second to Erik Hiedeman who turned the double play to end the inning.
Erik Hiedeman had a huge night for us at shortstop with six putouts and an assist. Jack Hiedeman picked up the two-inning save, striking out four and walking one.
The Bucks earned a bye in the first round of region playoffs. They will play the winner of Alexandria and Long Prairie at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1 in Carlos, Minnesota. Breckenridge enters playoffs with a 13-6 season record.
