Breckenridge wins home finale, ready to buck in Region 16C playoffs
Cooper Yaggie makes a throw to first base early in the 2022 season for the Breckenridge Bucks.

 Daily News File Photo

The Breckenridge Bucks offense exploded in the sixth inning Friday, July 22, to beat Dent 13-2 and secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 16C Tournament.

The game was much closer than the final score indicates. The Bucks scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and two in the bottom of the fourth. Dent scored two in the top of the fifth to make it a 4–2 game. The Bucks scored nine runs in the sixth to blow the game open.



