Breckenridge wrestlers grapple section foes

The Cowboys hit the mat for three key duals this past week. Although they dropped each dual as a team, Matt Noll, Alex Martel, Aidan Ruddy, Grant Davis, Wyatt Differding and Daniel Erlandson picked up crucial victories that will bode well for section seeding.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Cowboys traveled to Wadena for a triangular against the Wadena-Deer Creek (WDC) Wolverines and West Central Area (WCA) Knights. At 106 pounds, Matt Noll impressed as he fought hard to win an 8-6 decision against his WDC opponent. Although he dropped his match 5-0, 7th grader David Erlandson brought his fearless energy into battle at 145 pounds against his sophomore opponent. Up at 152 pounds and 160 pounds, the tandem of Aidan Ruddy and Grant Davis showed their strength as they each notched their fifth pins of the year. The Cowboys ultimately dropped the dual 33-27 but showed many bright spots throughout the lineup.
The next dual of the night against the state ranked WCA Knights ended in defeat 66-9. In addition to Matt Noll picking up his tenth win of the season, captains Wyatt Differding and Daniel Erlandson exhibited their strong conditioning and experience as they closed the night with 4-2 and 7-5 decision victories.
Wyatt continues to improve with each match. He was able to battle out of some tough positions and come away with a victory. Daniel has a target on his back as one of the best wrestlers in the state. His opponents are finding ways to keep matches close. He showed a lot of heart tonight with the takedown in overtime.
On parents’ night Thursday, Feb. 4 the Pelican Rapids Vikings came to town for a dual. Matt Noll continues running the table at 106 pounds as he emerges as a top contender in the section. With his first period pin, Noll improved his record to an unblemished 11-0.
Matt is becoming very technical in his approach to matches. He goes out with a plan and gets the job done. He’s wrestling with a lot of confidence, but is very humble about his victories off the mat.
At 126 pounds, Alex Martel electrified the crowd as he drove his half nelson to pick up the pin. Aidan Ruddy prevailed with an 8-4 victory against a solid opponent up at 152 pounds. Grant Davis tallied another pin on the year as he finished off his foe in just over a minute. Daniel Erlandson won via forfeit at 285 pounds for his 10th win on the season. Pelican Rapids won the dual 48-27. Junior varsity wrestlers Henry Slettedahl, David Erlandson, and Riley Kappes all wrestled well and each picked up a victory this past week. These three young men continue to amaze me. Not just with their wins, but how they battle in each match. They don’t win or lose. They win and learn. The Cowboy grapplers will be back in action next week as they head to Barnesville for a triangular with the host team and Mahnomen-Waubun. On Saturday, Feb. 13, they will host Wahpeton and Fargo North.
